Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said that Ghanaians are unaware of the projects government is undertaking with taxpayers’ money to better their welfare.

In a tweet on February 11, Mr Otchere-Darko noted that government has not been transparent enough on how domestic revenue generated is spent in the country.

According to him, citizens want to see “greater transparency in how their taxes are spent. Greater evidence in seeing that, indeed, government is cutting down spending and reducing waste. More transparency that our revenues are being managed better.

“We want to see our taxes working for us,” he said.

His comments come at a time when the Minority in Parliament and some members of the public have opposed the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-Levy) by government.

They have argued that the implementation of the levy will destroy several businesses that thrive on electronic transactions and worsen the plight of Ghanaians.