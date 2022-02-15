The Accra Regional Police Command has invited the New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC.

The action is for Abronye to assist police with investigations over allegations that former President John Mahama is planning to stage a coup.

He is expected to report at the Regional Headquarters at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

“The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup,” a statement from the police read.

The statement, signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, cautioned his failure to show up will cause his arrest.

Read the statement below: