Programmes Manager for Adom FM, Mr Joshua Kwasi Tigo, has been honoured.

Topman Multimedia Institute bestowed the honour – which came in the form of a citation – as part of the Institute’s Legend Award.

This is for his “amazing contribution to the sustainability of the Ghana media industry in the year 2021.”

His dedication to his job has travelled outside the four corners of the Multimedia Group Limited, where he also serves as the senior editor for Adomonline.com, and he has been duly rewarded for this attribute.

Mr Tigo has dominated the media space since he discovered his passion for journalism, which made him quit his professional job as an English and Social Studies teacher.

In the last decade, he has metamorphosed from a newspaper writer, a Public Relations Officer to a passionate leader in the Multimedia sphere.

It is this same attribute – for which he has been honoured for – that saw his elevation from an editor to a Programmes Manager of Adom FM.

Adom FM Programmes Manager, Joshua Tigo, honoured

MORE: