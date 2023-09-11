The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Saturday, September 9, 2023, organised the maiden edition of its awards scheme.
The GFA Awards, which was held at the UPSA Auditorium, was to honour deserved players and officials who put in great work during the 2022/23 season.
The event was to honour players and officials at all levels of Ghana’s football ranging from the juvenile level to the Premier League level as well as players who were involved in the MTN FA Cup competition.
The awards night all saw the performance of multiple VGMA Songwriter of the Year winner Kofi Kinaata.
Here is the list of all winners from the awards on Saturday:
- Asante Kotoko – Best Branded Club of the Season
- Asante Kotoko – Most Vibrant Club of the Season
- Samartex – Supporters of the Season
PREMIER LEAGUE
- Abass Samari – Discovery of the Season
- Felix Kyei – Goalkeeper of the Season
- Abednego Tetteh – Top Scorer of the Season
- Serge Eric Zeze – Goal of the Season
- Medeama SC – Club of the Season
- Evans Augustine Adotey – Coach of the Season
- Vincent Atingah – Player of the Season
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
- Ellen Alormenu – Discovery of the Season
- Grace B. Banwaa – Goalkeeper of the Season
- Mary Amponsah – Top Scorer of the Season
- Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Club of the Season
- Nana Joe Adarkwah – Coach of the Season
- Mary Amponsah – Player of the Season
MTN FA CUP
- Samuel Adom Antwi – Player of the Season
- Solomon Agbasi – Goalkeeper of the Season
- Abdul Aziz Issah – Discovery of the Season
- Abdul Karim Zito – Coach of the Season
- Samuel Adom Antwi & Abdul Manaf Umar – Top Scorers
DIVISION ONE LEAGUE
- Baba Hamadu Musah – Division One League Best Player of the Season
- Fatawu Salifu, Johnson Smith & Fuseini Abubakar – Division One League Coaches of the Season
- Baba Hamadu Musah – Division One League Top Scorer of the Season
- Solomon Ohene Nimo – Division One League Goalkeeper of the Season
- Richmond Apokum – Division One League Discovery of the Year
REGIONAL JUVENILE LEAGUE
- Ishmael Aborta – Best Player of the Season, Greater Accra Regional Juvenile League
- Fordjour Righteous – Best Player of the Season, Brong Ahafo Regional Juvenile League
- Faadil Yusif Rahman – Best Player of the Season, Ashanti Regional Juvenile League
- Fuseini Kamaldeen – Best Player of the Season, Northern Regional Juvenile League
- Havor Dziwornu – Best Player of the Season, Eastern Regional Juvenile League
- Nyabila Azure – Best Player of the Season, Upper East Regional Juvenile League
- Henry Osei Poku – Best Player of the Season, Central Regional Juvenile League
- Francis Osei Owusu – Best Player of the Season, Western Regional Juvenile League
- Richard Safo – Best Player of the Season, Volta Regional Juvenile League
- Rashidan Yakubu – Best Player of the Season, Upper West Regional Juvenile League