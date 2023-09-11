The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Saturday, September 9, 2023, organised the maiden edition of its awards scheme.

The GFA Awards, which was held at the UPSA Auditorium, was to honour deserved players and officials who put in great work during the 2022/23 season.

The event was to honour players and officials at all levels of Ghana’s football ranging from the juvenile level to the Premier League level as well as players who were involved in the MTN FA Cup competition.

The awards night all saw the performance of multiple VGMA Songwriter of the Year winner Kofi Kinaata.

Here is the list of all winners from the awards on Saturday:

Asante Kotoko – Best Branded Club of the Season

Asante Kotoko – Most Vibrant Club of the Season

Samartex – Supporters of the Season

PREMIER LEAGUE

Abass Samari – Discovery of the Season

Felix Kyei – Goalkeeper of the Season

Abednego Tetteh – Top Scorer of the Season

Serge Eric Zeze – Goal of the Season

Medeama SC – Club of the Season

Evans Augustine Adotey – Coach of the Season

Vincent Atingah – Player of the Season

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Ellen Alormenu – Discovery of the Season

Grace B. Banwaa – Goalkeeper of the Season

Mary Amponsah – Top Scorer of the Season

Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Club of the Season

Nana Joe Adarkwah – Coach of the Season

Mary Amponsah – Player of the Season

MTN FA CUP

Samuel Adom Antwi – Player of the Season

Solomon Agbasi – Goalkeeper of the Season

Abdul Aziz Issah – Discovery of the Season

Abdul Karim Zito – Coach of the Season

Samuel Adom Antwi & Abdul Manaf Umar – Top Scorers

DIVISION ONE LEAGUE

Baba Hamadu Musah – Division One League Best Player of the Season

Fatawu Salifu, Johnson Smith & Fuseini Abubakar – Division One League Coaches of the Season

Baba Hamadu Musah – Division One League Top Scorer of the Season

Solomon Ohene Nimo – Division One League Goalkeeper of the Season

Richmond Apokum – Division One League Discovery of the Year

REGIONAL JUVENILE LEAGUE