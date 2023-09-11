The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has declared Anto-Aboso quarry site, where an explosive claimed five lives and left others injured, a no-go area.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Henry Kokofu disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

He said EPA officials have been deployed to the site to examine the situation.

“I have ordered the regional team to declare the site a no-go area. We are visiting the site to collect samples within a certain radius for analysis,” he said.

To avert future occurrences, Dr Kokofu announced EPA will engage the Chamber of Mines and Association of Quarries on Wednesday.

He noted that, action will be taken, adding that whoever is found culpable at the end of the investigations will not be spared.

“If it happens that there was something the EPA was supposed to do and we didn’t, we will be honest enough to come out about it. We will take the necessary steps to prevent this from happening again,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Commission has said the operation of the Anto-Aboso quarry site was illegal.

In a statement, the Commission explained the recommendation for the company to be considered for the grant of a formal lease was granted on March 20, 2023.

But at the time of the explosion, the company, according to the Minerals Commission, had not been issued a lease by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

ALSO READ: