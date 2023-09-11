Some twelve Nigerian suspects including a heavily pregnant woman have reportedly escape from police custody.

They were said to have been arrested separately, but have since gone missing after they were sent to the National Operations Department (JOC) at Police Headquarters in Accra for an interrogation.

They were subsequently moved into police custody and have since disappeared.

Reliable sources told The Herald that the Nigerian High Commission is making frantic efforts to get some details on the suspects.

It is not clear, whether the Police administration repatriated them to their country over what is suspected to be their criminal activities here in Ghana.

Background

Seven Nigerians identified as Michael Eke, Chukwudi Moses, Prince John Akossey, Udoka Njoka, Nnaji Ekezie, Elachi, and Nzete Chukunanu Best were first arrested at Kasoa for various counts of crimes.

The Herald has a picture of their arrival at the National Operations Department (JOC) at Police Headquarters.

Seven Nigerian suspects arrested from Kasoa

A second group of five including a pregnant woman were arrested over a robbery incident at Caprice, Accra.

Their names were Prince Anthony Chiobi, Izichuku Igwenagu, Emmanuella Chinwetalu (the pregnant lady), Ahamafula Onwukwa, and Godfrey Chukuebuka, also known as Caleb.

The husband of the pregnant woman, Ikebana is also at large.

The Nigerians High Commission will soon write to Ghanaian authorities over the matter, sources have told The Herald.

