Ghana’s renowned musician, Sarkodie is blaming Delta Airlines for missing his show in the United States of America (USA).

The rapper was scheduled to attend his highly-anticipated show, Jamz World Tour in Detroit..

In a tweet, Sarkodie recounted how Delta Airlines had to make an emergency landing on an island in Portugal, resulting in asignificant delay.

So I missed my event in Detroit due to @Delta doing an emergency landing on an island in Portugal yesterday. It was unfortunate but I know these things happen so I wasn’t trippin even though they communicated poorly and didn’t have the courtesy to update us on exactly what was… — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) September 10, 2023

The rapper on Sunday, September 10, complained on his social media platforms about how poorly the airline communicated and failed to update them on the matter at hand.

“It was unfortunate but I know these things happen so I wasn’t trippin even though they communicated poorly and didn’t have the courtesy to update us on exactly what was happening,” he tweeted.

According to him, he found the experience very risky, as the flight came close to landing in the ocean.

“We almost landed on the ocean but thank God we touched that island safe. No compensation nothing and our bags still on the island,” he said.

Sarkodie stated in his tweet that it was not his intention to stain the image of the airline but wants the problem to be resolved.

“Moving forward I wouldn’t want to tarnish a business but hopefully they see to this problem and resolve it,” his tweet read.

“And to my fans in Detroit I’m very sorry and we working on making it up to you,” he said.

Delta Airlines, in response to Sarkodie’s public complaint, urged him to reach out privately for a resolution.