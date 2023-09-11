The Minerals Commission has said the operation of the Anto-Aboso quarry site where an explosion claimed four lives and left others injured was illegal.

In a statement, the Commission said the company applied for a Restricted Mining Lease for granite commonly referred to as a quarry with the name Sta Addsams Enterprise.

“The recommendation for the company to be considered for the grant of a formal lease was granted on 20 March 2023. At the time of the explosion, the company had not issued a lease by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission among other things revealed the site of the explosion was the residential facility for the company which included buildings and containerised structures.

Upon an inspection, the team found empty drums believed to have contained diesel, other lubricants, cigarette pieces, and oxy-acetylene cylinders.

“The administrator of the enterprise informed the inspectors that the company was working at night ostensibly to prevent them from being noticed by the inspectors of the Commission and the local task force comprising the police and members of the sand winners and quarry Association,” the statement added.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at a quarry site of G-Omini Quarry in the Shama.

Many night shift workers said to be Ghanaian and Chinese nationals have been burnt, some beyond recognition.

The explosives, reportedly being kept at an unstructured storage without a permit detonated and killed the workers.

Aside from the fatalities and injuries, the explosion caused extensive damage to the quarry.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Commission has said a full investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.

