Dancehall icon, Samini has spoken about his long-standing feud with rapper Sarkodie during an interview on Showtym with Andy Dosty on Adom TV over the weekend.

The source of the dispute, according to Samini, stems from gross disrespect exhibited by Sarkodie.

According to Samini, he had sought Sarkodie’s collaboration for a song and received assurances from the rapper.

However, when the time came for Sarkodie to deliver the promised verse, he failed to do so, leaving Samini deeply disappointed.

“I asked you [Sarkodie] for a song, and you asked if it’s a single or album or an EP. He asked me when I am releasing, and I said mid-June or July… he listened to the song and never sent his verse” Samini recounted.

The dancehall musician said the conduct of his colleague came as a shock since he takes just 24 hours to deliver a verse to Sarkodie.

“If you read and don’t reply, it means you don’t respect me. It pained me because I don’t take 24 hours to do his songs. Two other times, I did all his songs. Since we have known each other, I always come through for him. He left me the blue tick that is why we are not cool. I cannot play God, but we move,” he lamented.

A livid Samini said the only way he will reconcile with rapper is when he [Sarkodie] shows remorse.

“Remorse plays an important role in these things,” Samini added, leaving room for future reconciliation with Sarkodie.

