Fiifi Selah of the renowned music group, TH 4 Kwages says reggae-dancehall artistes, Samini and Shatta Wale copied his style of singing.

According to him, the two musicians got inspiration from his songs to produce their first hit songs and broke into the music industry.

He made these comments in an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on the Friday edition of Prime Morning show.

“Samini copied me. He listened to my music to write his ‘Linda’ song. Shatta Wale also listened to one of my Sass Squad songs to become Shatta Wale. They all came from me,” he said.

This response came after he performed an acapela and the host asked as who between him and Samini copied the other since they have similar style.

As a result, he considers himself the pacesetter in raggea-dancehall music, claiming all artistes within that genre followed his trades.

The musician shared how he aggressively promoted raggea-dancehall music when he was privileged to host a show on radio to draw attention to the genre. “So, within my time, raggea-dancehall became big in Ghana.”

Fiifi Selah further indicated that Sarkodie is the only rapper that is able to follow and mimic his style of rap because it is not the usual style every musician can flow with.

“Nobody can rap my rap; only Sarkodie can do it because my rap is hard to get,” he bragged.

That notwithstanding, he is proud of the impact his songs has made on other over the years musicians including, Kofi Kinaata and Ayesem, amongst others.

Fiifi Selah formally called Scooby Selah was a member of the music duo which emerged during the late 90s, Th 4 Kwages formerly Sass Squad. The group was known for their popular songs like ‘Nana Esi,’ ‘Kwakyemu,’ ‘Menya Obaa Fefe,’ ‘Serwaa,’ ‘Wongye’ and more.