Reggae Dancehall artiste, Samini, has sparked a controversy on social media after some negative comments he made about his colleague Sarkodie.

A netizen, via tweet, inquired of Samini when he would feed the thirst of music lovers with a collaboration with the self acclaimed Ghana music landlord.

Samini’s reply, unfortunately, was definitely not one the inquisitive fan or followers of Sarkodie were expecting.

The dancehall artiste stated point blank he doesn’t see himself working with a disrespectful and self-centered artiste, and even if Sarkodie drops an offer, he remains uninterested.

Not sure I’ll need a verse from sark but if he ever does need one I’m not interested and that’s facts. He knows this himself. 😂😂😂. )y3 Alo sometimes and I don’t play that. Yes or no be problem for am so e go slow you and your project go dull …, he did it to me on burning EP https://t.co/x0pAKrvc7h — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) January 23, 2023

Giving reasons why he holds strong opinion on his counterpart, Samini revealed Sarkodie is quick to ask for favours, but he is unwilling to reciprocate the kind gestures.

His comment stems from pain he has been harbouring over the years after Sarkodie did not fulfill his assurance of giving him a verse for his Burning EP.

According to Samini, Sarkodie stalled his project when he left his messages unanswered despite making him send three songs off his then unreleased project, and choosing to work on just one.

I got nothing against @sarkodie and he knows it. He also knows that he Dey owe me personal apology for the blue ticks after having me send 3 tracks and he choosing 1. After asking me if it was a single or an album to which I answered it’s an EP.He’s like coo he’s yet to respond — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) January 23, 2023

Samini remarked that Sarkodie’s attitude was uncalled for, especially as he had featured him at zero cost for the banger.

As expected, loyalists of the rapper have bombarded Samini with insulting comments while reminding him he is yet to get to the global height Sarkodie has pegged.

Some comments were so triggering that Samini had to freely use his block button and delete the messages off his page.