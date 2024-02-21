Budding artiste, Safo Newman was full of smiles as his dream of meeting his idol, Sarkodie, has finally become a reality.

Ever since stepping into the spotlight, Safo Newman has openly expressed his admiration for Sarkodie, citing him as a major source of inspiration.

In numerous interviews, he has expressed his desire for a collaboration with the renowned rapper, seeing it as a pivotal opportunity to elevate his status in the music industry.

Sarkodie, upon learning of Safo’s admiration, took a step by remixing Safo Newman’s hit song, ‘Akokoa,’ and adding his signature verse to it.

The collaboration garnered widespread attention and excitement within the music industry.

In a recent turn of events, Sarkodie went a step further to fulfilled Safo Newman’s wish by arranging a meeting between them.

Videos circulating online captured the heartwarming moment as Safo Newman and Sarkodie shared smiles and exchanged words in Sark’s plush studio.

In response to the heartwarming encounter, Safo Newman expressed his gratitude to Sarkodie and all Ghanaians for their unwavering support.

He also paid homage to legendary Fred Kyei Mensah for his contribution to the music industry.

Watch video below: