The Executive Board of Ghana Music Awards – USA proudly announces the appointment of Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as the Chairman of the newly constituted Board.

With a seasoned background in public relations and communications, Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo brings valuable experience to his new role.

His significant contributions to the creative industry, collaborating with various brands, artistes, and events, align seamlessly with the vision of the Ghana Music Awards – USA.

As Chairman, Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo will lead a distinguished team overseeing the categorization and nomination process for the awards scheme.

The Board members include notable figures such as renowned music producers David Kyei (Kaywa) and Kwame Micky, media personalities Halifax Ansah-Addo, Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky 5), and events specialist Mrs. Whitney Boakye Mensah.

Completing the Board are Mike Tamakloe, Emmanuel Kusi Mensah, Nathan Pryce, Joshua Tigo, and Dennis K. Boafo, with Ms. Jemima Hagan serving as the Secretary to the Board.

The Executive Board expresses full confidence in Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo’s ability to effectively guide the Awards Board, ensuring the continued success and growth of the Ghana Music Awards – USA.

The official nominees announcement for the 5th edition of GMA-USA is scheduled for April 20, 2024, in New Jersey, marking a significant milestone in recognizing and celebrating excellence in the Ghanaian music industry.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Head of Communications Nana Poku Ashis on +233 54 240 6800 or gmausa20@gmail.com.

Newly Appointed Board Members:

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo (Board Chairman)

Mike Tamakloe (CEO of MustBeFiveRadio USA)

Joshua Tigo (Programs Director Adom FM Ghana)

David Kyei (Kaywa- Renowned Music Producer)

Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky5 – Astute Media Personality and Broadcaster Ghana)

Whitney Boakye Mensah (Media Personality Ghana)

Nathan Pryce (Musician and Media Personality USA)

Kwame Micky (Renowned Sound Producer USA)

Halifax Ansah-Addo (Astute Broadcaster and Media Personality)

Emmanuel Mensah (Capito – Chief Operations Officer GMA-USA)

Dennis Boafo (Don D- CEO Ghana Music Awards USA)

Jemima Hagan (Board Secretary)

