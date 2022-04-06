Taptap Send to headline Ghana Music Awards - USA 2022

The Ghana Music Awards-USA in just three years has been able to secure two major headline deals for their events.

This year, the scheme has announced yet another big deal with top money-sending vendor and platform, TapTap Send.

In an interview with the CEO, Dennis Boafo also known as Don D in the entertainment space, he said his company is proud and happy about the collaboration.

“We are proud and happy to know companies see our efforts towards promoting the Ghanaian Culture, Heritage and music in the diaspora.

“I can say on authority that through GMA-USA last year, Adonko gained prominence and notoriety in America,” he added.

TapTap Send is a no-fee money-sending vendor based in some European countries, Asia and America.

It is an app-based platform that allows you to send money to family and friends in Africa with a few simple clicks.

They have made sending money to Ghana from America and other countries very easy.

“I strongly believe their sponsorship this year will help us change the narrative when it comes to awards in the diaspora.

“We need companies like this to invest in Ghanaian own businesses in the diaspora in order to project and promote our culture and heritage to the whole world,” Mr Boafo added.

This Year’s GMA-USA Nominees Announcement will come off at The Grand Roosevelt Ballroom on 2 Hudson Street Yonkers New York.

The event which will see performances from Ghanaian artistes in the diaspora and from Ghana is expected to be very glamorous and classy.

The main event will be held on August 20th, 2022.

The venue, the organizers say, will be announced at the nominees’ announcement.

Last year the scheme secured a deal with Angel Group of Companies, producers of Adonko products and Next Level Energy Drinks.