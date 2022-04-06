An 11-year-old girl has died in a house fire at Meduma in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. It reportedly occurred at about 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

It ravaged the house and destroyed several property running into thousands of cedis.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O III Peter Addai, confirmed the incident.

“Around 1:57 pm, we had a distress call that there was a fire in a house at Meduma near Komfo Anokye SHS. We swiftly responded and when we got to the scene, the fire engulfed the whole house and was at its fully developed stage.

“We managed to put it under control and extinguished it. An 11-year-old girl lost her life as a result of the fire,” he narrated to Accra-based Citi FM.

He explained investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the fire, adding that the body was handed over to the Mampongteng police who deposited it at the mortuary.