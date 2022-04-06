A painting of dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has set tongues wagging on social media.

Shatta Wale himself shared the painting which looks nothing like him on his Twitter page.

In 2018, the musician berated an unknown artiste for not drawing him properly.

He was not enthused by the work done and warned that such “whack” paintings of him must not be repeated.

However, he seems to like this new painting with the original photo beside it which captured him in a Kaftan and gave a stern pose for the camera.

Posting the photo, he indicated in his caption he is Africa’s most wanted and urged people not to stop talking.

His post has attracted hilarious reactions from fans and followers.

Check out the post below: