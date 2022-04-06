Please let me interview you – Delay tells Akufo-Addo

TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to grant her an interview.

This follows the First Man’s recent interview with BBC that went viral with him touching on the economic issues of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Delay asked President Akufo-Addo to give her the permission to host him and it is unclear if her wish would be granted.

Meanwhile, the tweet has generated comments on social media with many wondering if her strong request would be given the green light.

She wrote: Aawwww @NAkufoAddo please let me interview you please. Awwwnnn aawwwnnnn [SIC].

Check out some of the reactions on social media below:

You have to write to the office of the president oo.

And maybe it has to be done there. — Kwame Emmabless #Teammove (@_Kwameemmabless) April 5, 2022

