Over the weekend, Medikal’s ex-girlfriend Sister Derby stepped out with her new boyfriend, enjoying a cozy time together as sweet couples usually do.

The video made rounds on social media, where the love couples were captured spending quality time together.

Ghanaian gospel musician based outside the country, Sonnie Badu, chanced on the video and gave out a comment that has since attracted a reaction from the ‘Omo Ada’ rapper.

According to Sonnie Badu, Sister Derby’s new boyfriend has physical qualities that make him resemble rapper Medikal.

Sonnie Badu, meanwhile, took to the comment section to register his observations. But in a riposte, Sister Derby said “Wanlov looks exactly like Jesus Christ”.

Nonetheless, Medikal, reacting to Sonnie Badu’s comment, asked Ghanaians to move on.

According to him, his relationship with Sister Derby shouldnt be topical since their dating years ended long time ago.

He pleaded with the bloggers and entertainment players to allow his name to rest.

He wrote: It’s been like how many years now ? Y’all no de fi move on ? smfh. Make my name rest small Abeg.

