The Ghana Education Service (GES) has selected 45 public schools to partake in an upcoming super quiz competition in the Garu district of the Upper East Region.

The basic schools were selected based on the recommendation of SOMAD Ghana, an NGO and organiser of the competition.

According to the CEO of SOMAD Ghana, Nuatey Benjamin, the move is to encourage the pupils to learn and also to improve their ability to speak in public.

Speaking at the launch of the GES-partnered programme, he added that the Super quiz is just one of the many projects tailored towards effective learning.

Mr Nautey disclosed a debate competition is in the offing for persons in High School levels.

The District Director of Education in Garu district, Fredrick Philip Alale, also added that the initiative came at the right time to help build the competency level of pupils.

He bemoaned how the pupils in his district do not like learning, adding that the quiz will help cultivate the habit of studying.

Mr Alale further urged headteachers of the various selected schools to fully partake in the SOMAD/GES primary school quiz 2022 competition and equip their pupils with the requisite knowledge.