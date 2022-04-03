To the many Christians who have wondered why popular Nigerian evangelist, Sister Kate dresses like a Muslim, she has explained it is to save men from going to Hell.

The controversial preacher, whose signature look is a clergy gown covered with hijab, said the cover-up is to hide her gargantuan backside.

Sister Catherine a.k.a Sister Kate, a popular Nigerian evangelist, has responded to some inquiries from her followers about her appearance.

While hammering that she is not a Muslim, Sister Kate said she opted for a hijab as it is long enough to distract eyes from feasting on her buttocks.

She believes her backside can spark some lust in men and hinder them from their heavenly goal.

Sister Kate, in a video put on YouTube, said:

Ever since I started wearing this Hijab, many people say that I am a Muslim. First of all, I am a born again Christian. In the Book of Mathew 5:28, if you look at a woman lustfully, you have committed against God.

Each time I wear my normal dress to preach the Gospel, some men will be looking at my backside, my hip and the rest. They will not focus on the message anymore. Many men have told me that my shape is killing them.

Sometimes, some just want to use their eyes to rape me. Some will even follow me and agree to become my disciple just to be looking at what God gave me. It is not a sin to have such a shape but it is a sin when you use it to take some people away from God.

Even God has given me revelations in my dreams that I should stop seducing men. And to me, I never knew it has gotten to this level. Then I opted for the Hijab. This is because it covers my shape perfectly well. I don’t want to be the reason why some people will miss Heaven.

I see some ladies wear clothes that will expose their sensitive parts like their hips. Please stop it, you are taking many away from God. I am not saying you should wear Hijab, just wear things that will cover your body especially if you are like me.