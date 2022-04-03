A music and dance session took over an early morning assembly at a basic school as pupils jam to no other song than the latest Billboard-featured song, Down Flat.

The hundreds of pupils, clad in a blue uniform, chorused Kelvynboy’s song amid a wild choreography.

They were being motivated by some persons believed to be ‘prefects’ as they sing the lyrics word for word.

The pupils seemed to be having fun since the presence of some teachers were noticed and the loud laugh signified they were having a good time.

Pupils singing Kelvynboy’s Down Flat at assembly

The viral video has travelled wide to land on the eyes of the hitmaker, and he has reacted.

Kelvynboy said he is overwhelmed and experiencing a web of emotions.

He reposted the viral video on his official Instagram page to salute the people for falling in love with his craft.