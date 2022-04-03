Tensions were high when budding artiste Black Sherif came face-to-face with his critic, Mr Logic.

Since his introduction into Ghana’s music scene, Mr Logic has made it his business to hammer the Hip-Hop artiste even when popular opinions are in his [Sherif] favour.

In recent times, Mr Logic has been at the centre of series of backlashes for what netizens believe is a deliberate and targeted attack on the musician’s ego.

He was forced to clear the air that he has no animosity towards Sherif, but he just voices out his opinion constructively.

After that issue died down, the ‘enemies’ found themselves under the same roof for an entertainment show.

Black Sherif put many to shame when he politely greeted Mr Logic, before taking his seat for the show.

Though choosing not to share the same seat, Mr Logic, in turn, saluted Black Sherif.

They both served as pundits, and had the opportunity to transform their online sentiments into a real life rebuttal against each other.

RELATED