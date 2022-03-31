After making a strong pledge that he is about to drop the song of the year at the just ended 3Music Awards, Black Sherif seems to be living up to his name.

The musician, who swept four awards over the weekend, is currently topping the charts on various music platforms after he officially dropped his newest single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller.’

‘Kwaku The Traveller’ as the title suggests throws light on the life of a young man who is going through every obstacle to be able to fend for himself and his family.

In this piece, Black Sherif is also poised about not tolerating negative energies in his music journey. His recent brouhaha concerning his music label nearly drowned the buzz surrounding his career.

Addressing critics who lambasted him over signing with Empire Records, Black Sherif admitted everyone is prone to mistakes and he is never perfect even with his feat.

Parts of his lyrics read: Of course I f-cked up. Who never f-ck up, hands in the air. No hands? Still I can’t believe You know what I mean…I was young what do you expect from me…It is what it is.

Singing further, the 20-year-old rapper, who hails from Konongo and signed to Road Boys Association (RBA), said he will continue to keep going on more like a rolling stone [because] I have no stopping time, adding that, can’t nobody stop a man.

The song has so far sparked reactions on social media, with many lauding the rapper for going all out with his talent on the song that was produced by Joker Nharnah.

Paying mind to the outro of Kwaku The Traveller, Black Sherif’s vim of overtaking the music industry can be felt in his spirit.

The name is Kwaku the hustler…He’s been far away chasing gwalala…I will be back again bro me ka me nan…I swear on my life…I can’t wait to be back…I know you miss me I know, he sang.

Black Sherif is hitting almost a 100,000 views in less than 12 hours on YouTube with Kwaku The Traveller.

Check out the song below:

Check out some of the reactions on social media below:

The #KwakuTheTraveller song by Black Sherif is a massive tune. The song dey bee waa. Let's keep promoting good music like this🔥 — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) March 31, 2022

I just listened to @blacksherif_ new song and I keep on pondering on the trick he uses, that always works out for him…!!🙄🙄 That guy is a damn genius…..!!😤😤 C'mon Blackoo…!!🔥🔥 #Blacko #ifibieasydoam #KwakuTheTraveller — Mehia Sika😂😂 (@NoudedjiKelly) March 31, 2022

Ghanaians love who they hate most! They are the people who usually make trends. If they don’t come at you, no controversies? Then your career is off the internet! #KwakuTheTraveller — Dennis Slymm (@Dennis_slymm) March 31, 2022

I thank God Burna Boy introduced me to Black Sherif. The guy is good 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #KwakuTheTraveller — L janet (@Menajanet27) March 31, 2022

Black Sherif make I forget say my name be Kofi saf. #KwakuTheTraveller dope tune, man is gifted from the womb 🎯🙏🏿🙌🏿❤️🔥 — Kofi Jamaica 🇯🇲 (@kofi_awortwi) March 31, 2022

Hot take but I don't care, Blacko is future of African music..#KwakuTheTraveller 🔥🔥🔥 — Sharif (@Issharif1) March 31, 2022