A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).
According to him, the decision to pass the unpopular levy despite wise counsel from economists such as himself is an indication that President Akufo-Addo’s administration is not a listening government.
Dr Duffuor expressed these sentiments in a post on his Facebook wall after the Majority in Parliament passed the E-levy on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
“May it be on record that despite the hardship of the Ghanaian people and disaffection for the e-levy, the NPP ignored these concerns and added to our tax burden,” he wrote.
