A group calling itself unemployed nurses have declared their intention to embark on a massive demonstration over their postings.

According to them, the demo is aimed at securing employment opportunities for the second batch of the 2019 year group.

It has been scheduled for April 20, 2022, with Ridge Hospital as the venue.

The exercise has been dubbed clear and post.

Some members of the group in 2019 stormed parliament in an attempt to put pressure on the government to employ them.

They were subsequently arrested and charged for picketing at the Health Ministry.