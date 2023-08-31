Musician Kelvyn Boy has revealed that it took him 25 minutes to record his smash hit, ‘Down Flat’.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the singer showered praises on his writing skills stating that he is blessed with the gift of churning out good songs in minutes.

According to him, recording ‘Down Flat’ was not planned.

“Sometimes I don’t know how I do it. Down Flat was recorded in 25 minutes. It sometimes sounds like I planned the whole recording.”

The award-winning singer narrated that he put together harmonies the moment he heard the beat and then put a few words together birthing the hit track.

“When I heard the beat at home, I started humming the melodies. The first verse just came first. The second verse came later because I was trying to find a different style for it.”

Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’ song chalked some success when it was released in 2022.

The song made its way to Billboard’s Top 50 Afrobeats Songs Chart with other huge afrobeats stars like Wizkid, Tems, Davido, Fireboy DML, and a host of many others.

It also became a worldwide hit; topping trends on TikTok, and other social media platforms.

Kelvyn Boy later released the remix of what he calls his biggest song ever. The remix featured Nigerian star, Tekno and Jamaican musician Stefflon Don.