Rappers Amerado and Strongman are joining forces for an epic concert set to take place in Kumasi at Vienna City on Saturday, September 2nd.

The event, titled “Young and Strong Concert,” is expected to draw a large crowd of music enthusiasts.

The collaboration comes after a period of rivalry between the two artistes, where they engaged in a lyrical battle to prove their dominance in the rap game.

Diss tracks were exchanged, and even personal matters were brought into the public eye.

However, the tension was diffused when they collaborated on the track “Rap is Alive.”

This collaboration marked a turning point in their relationship, and they subsequently released an EP together featuring songs like “Life” and “Yonah.”

To further showcase their individual talents and promote their joint EP, Amerado and Strongman decided to organise a joint concert.

The event aims to provide an electrifying night of music and entertainment that will silence any doubts about their lyrical skills.

Fans and supporters can expect an unforgettable evening filled with great performances, exciting surprises, and a display of their impressive rap prowess.

The “Young and Strong Concert” is anticipated to be a memorable event that celebrates the unity and creativity of these two talented artistes.

