Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, will be honoured at the 2023 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

The honorary award is to acknowledge and reward her feat as the first female Accra Mayor.

Aside being a politician, Madam Sackey is also an Economist.

Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has said GOWA will continue to recognise and reward women for the respective positive roles they are playing in their communities.

The event, which is also the sixth edition, has been scheduled for September 10 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The event will celebrate and recognize the efforts of women who have stood out in their respective fields of endeavours in the year under review.

Female rap heavyweight, Eno Barony is billed to perform at the event, while a poem will be recited by Miss Kidi III’s third runner-up, Princes Xornam.