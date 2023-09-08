Ghanaian vocal queen, NAJA has been added to the list of billed musicians for the 2023 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

NAJA adds to the already powerful list of music icons, including female rapper Eno Barony, who will be performing at the event set for Sunday, September 10, 2023.

It will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 3 pm.

The sixth edition of GOWA promises to be exciting as scores of patrons join the organisers, ASKOF Production Limited, to recognise and celebrate women who have impacted lives in their respective societies.

There will be a poetry recital by Miss Kidi III’s third runner-up, Princess Xornam.

