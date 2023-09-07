Deputy Trade Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, will grace the 2023 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) as the guest of honour.

The Akuapem North Member of Parliament will join patrons to celebrate women who have demonstrated brilliance in their respective fields of endeavour.

The event has been set for Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It is expected to be a three-hour journey of education and entertainment, which the organisers, ASKOF Productions Limited, has dubbed Edu-taining Day.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has said the stage is set for the sixth edition of a scheme that recognises and rewards women who impact lives in communities.

Prior to the main event to be hosted by ace broadcast journalist, Nathaniel Attoh, there will be a red carpet segment to be hosted by Grace Afanyi Asiedua Arhin, Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2022 second runner-up, at 2:pm.

