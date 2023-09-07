Deputy South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Thando Dalamba will join in celebrating humanitarians and philanthropists at the 2023 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

Also in attendance will be the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdal Fatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri.

The event, which is also the sixth edition, has been scheduled for September 10 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The event is a platform to celebrate and recognise the efforts of women who have impacted lives in various fields.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ASKOF Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has said patrons it will be a thrilling event full of education and entertainment.

The event will be hosted by celebrated broadcast journalist and emcee, Nathaniel Attoh.

Grace Afanyi Asiedua Arhin, Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2022 second runner-up, from 2:pm will be on the red carpet to welcome and interact with guests.

