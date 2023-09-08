Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah on Sunday, September 10, 2023, will grace the 2023 Ghana Outstanding Women’s Award (GOWA).

The event, which is in its sixth edition, will come off in grand style at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Organised by Askof Productions, GOWA is a platform to honour Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports, and showbiz, among others.

Top-class personalities from the diplomatic corps, traditional, business, political and sports fraternities will also grace the event.

