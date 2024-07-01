Former Ghana captain John Mensah is confident in Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.

Addo, 44, who returned on a 34-month contract earlier this year, replaced Chris Hughton following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In Addo’s recent outings, he guided the team to consecutive victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, despite setbacks against Nigeria and a 2-2 draw against Uganda in earlier friendly matches in March.

Mensah, speaking to the press, emphasized the importance of supporting Addo, citing his efforts to unite the team and improve performance.

“Otto Addo is doing well. It is not as easy as Ghanaians see it. He is managing to unite the team. I think the team did well in their last two World Cup qualification games. Let’s trust the coach and support him and I think he will do well.”

Addressing past challenges, Mensah acknowledged improvements in the team’s form, urging fans to remain patient and optimistic about future prospects.

“Previously, it was difficult for us but you can see they are performing now. They are picking up and I will plead with the fans to exercise patience for the team and I think they will do much better.”

Ghana currently holds the second spot in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 9 points from four matches.

Qualifying matches will resume in March 2025, with the Black Stars set to compete in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September.