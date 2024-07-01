English Championship side, Coventry City F.C. has appointed George Boateng as a first-team coach.

Boateng, who previously worked as Black Stars assistant coach joins Rhys Carr at the club effective immediately as the Sky Blues prepare for pre-season training at Ryton.

Claire-Marie Roberts, the Performance Director, expressed confidence in Boateng and Carr, stating they were standout choices in a rigorous selection process.

“George & Rhys were consistently the strongest candidates throughout our extensive selection process.

“Their respective skills will bring a new dimension to our experienced multi-disciplinary team as we work to continually enhance the development and preparation of our first-team players.”

We’re delighted to welcome George Boateng and Rhys Carr as our new first-team coaches. #PUSB — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 1, 2024

Boateng brings a wealth of experience to Coventry, having previously played for the club with distinction, including memorable performances such as scoring twice in a historic league victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

His playing career spanned various clubs in England, including Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Nottingham Forest, alongside representing the Netherlands internationally.

In coaching, Boateng has held roles at Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa, where he contributed significantly as Under 18s and Under 23s coach.

His coaching tenure also included a stint as assistant coach for the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and later, crucially, in securing Ghana’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, albeit stepping down following the team’s early elimination from the tournament.