Renowned development planner and economist, Dr Kojo Essiem Mensah-Abrampa has passed on.

He died at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital on Monday July 1, 2024.

He was the Director General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

According to sources close to the family, Dr. Mensah-Abrampa was rushed to the hospital for treatment in the early hours of Monday after suffering what was a suspected heart attack.

Doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead on arrival, a report by Graphiconline said.

His passing has sent shockwaves with tributes pouring in from various sectors, including government, academia, and the development community.

Dr Mensah-Abrampa was a respected figure in development planning and economics, with 28 years of experience in the field.

He was a lecturer and had worked with numerous organisations, including the United Nations Development Programme and the World Bank.

His leadership at the NDPC was instrumental in shaping Ghana’s development agenda.