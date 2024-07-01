Former Ghana international John Mensah has revealed that he spends most of his time at church since retiring from professional football seven years ago.

The ex-Black Stars captain, known for his pivotal role in Ghana’s football history, now dedicates his time spreading the word of God.

“I’m just keeping myself in the church because I’m not on the field anymore” John said at the Ghana Football Awards ceremony.

As a member of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, John Mensah said he is dedicated to winning more souls for Christ.

“I have decided to worship Him well so I do evangelism for my people to also know God very well” he added.

Mensah played a significant role for the Black Stars during their impressive run to the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and their second-place finish in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Sunderland defender amassed 86 caps and scored three goals for the national team.

