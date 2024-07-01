The inaugural “Democracy Cup” match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in Ghana has been postponed.

Initially set for July 5 at Accra Sports Stadium, the game will now be held on July 17, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This match is part of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Ghana’s Parliament.

The winner will go on to face DC United in Washington, USA.

In addition to celebrating Parliament’s milestone, the cup match aims to promote national unity ahead of the general elections on December 7, 2024.

Before the main event, there will be a curtain-raiser featuring a match between Members of Parliament and former Black Stars players.