“We’ve come from far.” This is the message Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu passed around when he shared a major throwback photo from his hay days.

The movie star has always moved with the big boys in the game and the photos he shared on his Instagram prove that to be so.

He was photographed mingling with some key players of the national team at a place believed to be their camp.

Kwaku Manu met the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, the then captain John Mensah, Michael Essien Dominic Adiyah and coach Kwesi Appiah.

The actor was all smiles when he posed with the footballers, and he was particularly excited meeting Sulley Muntari.

He shared the post on social media as response to some critics who questioned his relevance in the entertainment circle.

Kwaku Manu subtly expressed gratitude for the hustle which has earned him a slot not just in Kumawood, but in the media space.

Check photos below: