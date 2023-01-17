Former Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere, is of the view that Kurt Okraku is likely to lose his Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidency if he doesn’t sit up and fix the fundamentals in developing the game in the country.

Mr Okraku and his administration have come under intense criticism after Black Stars’ recent downward performance.

The team failed to live up to expectations at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] where the team exited at the group phase with just one point.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars won a game and suffered two defeats and again finished at the bottom of Group H with three points.

Meanwhile, the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League is witnessing worse attendance at the various stadia.

READ ALSO

“The direction of our football ought to be checked and you cannot check it without telling the administration that is running the game to sit up,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“At best, what they have done is PR and you can credit them with a lot of few good things which I always do but the fundamental changes we are looking for are not there.

“At the AFCON in Cameroon, almost $3m was spent. Over $800,000 on per diems, appearance fees, bonuses to even supporters. Are we joking? Close to $1m on per diems and appearance fees was spent and we play on poor pitches?

“We are making too many wrong investments and we have put it at the doorstep of the government, the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association [GFA] so they know that we are on the wrong path.

“If this is how far we have come after four years, what is there to show that after eight years, something will change?