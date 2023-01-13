Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has confirmed that he will apply for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The senior national team is currently without a substantive head coach following the resignation of Otto Addo.

The 47-year-old left his role after the country’s early exited from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, speaking in an interview with Asempa FM revealed that over 60 expatriate coaches have applied for the job with a local coach yet to officially apply for the vacant role.

“I can say over 60 coaches have applied for the Black Stars coaching job and those coaches are European and South American coaches,” he said.

“From what I know, no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars is not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that.

“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month.”

However, Appiah, who led Ghana to qualify for the 2014 World Cup speaking in an interview disclosed that he will apply for the job.

“If they put it out there, I will apply,” the 62-year-old told Joy Prime.

Kwesi Appiah has already coached the Black Stars twice in the past.