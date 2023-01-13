President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation from office of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture.

This follows Dr Afriyie Akoto tendering in his resignation on Tuesday, January 10, to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Sources say this is to enable the former Agric Minister concentrate on his presidential ambition.

The President, according to a press release from the Presidency, has conveyed his sincere gratitude to the former Agric Minister for his service to the government and nation, and has wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Dr Afriyie Akoto is one of the NPP stalwarts eyeing the flagbearership position of the party for the 2024 elections.

Apart from him and Mr. Alan Kyerematen, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Joe Ghartey and Mr. Boagye Agyarko have all declared their intention to contest the flagbearership of the NPP.

Meanwhile, the party is yet to come out with a date for the presidential primary.



In a press statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday, January 12, Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, said the MP for Awutu Senya East will supervise the sector until a substantive replacement is made.

In the meantime, President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson as Caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.