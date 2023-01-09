The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said his former Deputy, Kwaku Boahen, is still an active member of the communications department.

According to him, Mr Boahen won’t ever be neglected despite losing at the NDC congress last year.

“Kwaku Boahen is not a national officer but he is still an active member of the communications department. We are still on with Kwaku Boahen and we have already started with our plans for 2024. We have an arduous task to help the NDC and Kwaku Boahen is one of them.

“We will even be working with many more. Kwaku is not out at all. He is still with us,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

To Mr Gyamfi, their party will have an active, proactive and vibrant communications outfit in the next two years.

“We have a tough job in the next two years as a communications outfit. We would work extra hard to win election 2024. We have the best and finest communicators in the political space. My guys are more than capable on any day.

“Processes to have our presidential and parliamentary elections not done. We are still discussing them,” he added.