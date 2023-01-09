Celebrated investigative journalist, Manaseh Azure Awuni, says a Ghanaian journalist who had dared to film the Jubilee House like Meek Mill would have been arrested.

Commenting on how the American rapper could be allowed to film a music video at the seat of the presidency, a security zone, Mr Azure Awuni indicated that such an opportunity would not have been given to a local journalist.

Citing the incident involving Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah who was arrested by the National Security for filming some seized vehicles, he posited that had it been a Ghanaian journalist, he or she would have been maltreated.

“If a Ghanaian journalist is caught filming the Jubilee House, he’ll be manhandled and it will be justified by National Security protocol. Caleb Kudah was beaten for filming abandoned cars in the National Security yard,” he tweeted.

If a Ghanaian journalist is caught filming the Jubilee House, he’ll be manhandled and it will be justified by National Security protocol. Caleb Kudah was beaten for filming abandoned cars in the National Security yard. — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) January 9, 2023

Mr Awuni’s comments add to the scores of public backlash regarding the said music video.

On Sunday evening, American act, Meek Mill, posted a music video he shot at the Jubilee House, during his visit to the country during the Christmas festivities.

In the video, Meek Mill, in the company of some friends were seen in and around the Jubilee House jamming to his latest track.

The singer and his colleagues walked through some chambers of the Jubilee House, as well as the outer precincts of the facility.

Mill also made use of the official podium Akufo-Addo uses in his public addresses; while dishing out portions of his rap lines.

What he intended to excite his fans rather angered hundreds of Ghanaians who took to their social media platforms to condemn the use of the Jubilee House for the said filming.

According to the critics, since the Jubilee House is the embodiment of Ghana’s executive authority, it is inappropriate for the singer to have been allowed to access it in that manner.

They critics have, therefore, lambasted the Presidency for allowing the Jubilee House to be ‘cheapened’.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill himself has deleted the video from his Instagram page in the wake of the raging public backslash.