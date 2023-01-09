A plastic surgeon at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has revealed that men are now demanding body enhancement procedures.

According to Dr. Nii Ayi Ankrah, the male patients are not shy about requesting cosmetic surgery at various parts of their bodies.

Speaking on the premiere of The Doreen Avio Show on Sunday, the medical practitioner indicated that one of the most sought-after surgeries has to do with what is referred to as the man boobs.

“Sometimes, men come with what we call ‘men boobs’ or ‘man boobs.’ Different reasons can account for it, but that is something that we deal with occasionally. Some do come for liposuction,” he told Doreen Avio.

In Ghana, issues about body enhancement are more pronounced among women, but the medical practitioner suggested that increasingly, men are also demanding the same.

He added that, “From hair to toe, there are different types of cosmetic procedures. Just on the face, you could deal with.”

Dr Ankrah further stated that some male patients do ask for liposuction to remove fat from specific areas of the body.

Although he did not mention a specific procedure, he confirmed that some men have undergone surgery to have six packs.

Again, he said that there are varied cosmetic procedures one can undergo depending on the needs of the patient.

Dr Nii Ayi Ankrah believes that some people have psychological issues that cause them to be self-conscious about their body shape. Such people, he said, must be given special attention and should not be dealt with routinely.

He, however, advised prospective patients for body enhancement procedures to be measured in their expectations and that the outcome may not be exactly what they envisaged.