The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said American rapper, Meek Mill’s video shoot at Jubilee House shows there is a leadership failure at the presidency.

“The Meek Mill controversy is embarrassing to Ghana. Is the Jubilee House now entertainment hall or music studio? He quizzed.

He continued that: “the issues surrounding the Meek Mill video is just a leadership thing. There is lack of leadership at the Presidency. Everybody is outraged in the country over Meek Mill. We’re turning the presidency into playground. I don’t know if the presidency wants Meek Mill to feature.”

He was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

Mr Gyamfi’s reaction adds to the scores of public backlash regarding the said music video.

On Sunday evening, Meek Mill, posted a music video he shot at the Jubilee House on his visit to the country during the Christmas festivities.

In the video, Meek Mill, in the company of some friends was seen in and around the Jubilee House jamming to his latest track.

However citing the incident involving Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah who was arrested by the National Security for filming some seized vehicles, he posited that had it been a Ghanaian journalist, he or she would have been maltreated.

He also condemned the dressing of the American rapper.

“The dressing of Meek Mill and team should have denied them access to the jubilee house. We must safeguard the sanctity of the presidency and president. The play is too much,” he stated.