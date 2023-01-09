A middle-aged woman is accusing her ex-husband of sodomising their ward.

Mary Yeboah alleges her ex-husband, Kwaku Darko, sodomised their child who was a year and eight months old thrice when they were together as couple.

According to the woman, the child’s health started deteriorating, with regular fever and fluid oozing from the anus.

She took the child to the hospital where a police report was requested.

But after the police report, the man allegedly absconded.

The mother says she suspects the husband because he made no effort when she informed him about the child’s condition.

Background

Mary Yeboah and Kwaku Darko lived peacefully after marriage at Asante Akyem Agogo until the man started his regular request for anal sex.

Despite her refusal, the man on several occasions attempted anal sex with her.

She claims one faithful night, he nearly penetrated while giving her his best sex position, ‘doggy’.

This she says caused her great pain and had to fall on pain killers and herbal medication.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s Obra-Show with Afia Sarpong, the woman said the act gradually collapsed their marriage after five years.

Mary claims while they were in the relationship, she noticed an unusual relationship between her ex-husband and his male colleague at work.

When she confronted him, he told her it’s normal, but they stopped after the confrontation.

The man has, however, denied the accusations.

In a telephone conversation, Mr Darko confirmed requesting anal sex from the wife but claims it was out of love.

According to him, he cannot abuse his own child.

He claims he left the house because the wife gave false information to the police.