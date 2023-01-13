Hawa Koomson takes over Agric Ministry

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, as Caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

This follows the resignation of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

In a press statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday, January 12, Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, said the MP for Awutu Senya East will supervise the sector until a substantive replacement is made.

According to him, the President has also accepted the resignation and was grateful for Mr. Afriyie Akoto’s service to the government and the nation.

On Tuesday, January 10, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto tendered in his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo.

This came four days after Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, resigned from the government.