Ghanaian musician and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, D Black, attended the listening party of his new artiste, Paul Noun.

A video from the event was shared by a popular blog, Nkokonsa, on Instagram and in the video, D Black was spotted making an entrance to the event.

The CEO was sharply dressed in a fashionable long sleeve shirt and jeans. He had a serious look on his face while he walked through the door.

Many folks could not help but notice how different D Black looked. The legendary musician looked big, strong and more mature.

He also grew his beard longer and thicker. Many folks were astonished to see D Black’s new look.

Some peeps felt money played a big role in the changes. The self-acclaimed Enjoyment Minister showed that the nickname was not for nothing as he looked like he was living life to the fullest.