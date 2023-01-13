Seven people have perished in an accident at Gomoa Antseadze on the Cape Coast to Accra highway in the Central Region.

Eight others, including an infant, have sustained various degrees of injuries and have been rushed to Mankessim Hospital and St. Luke’s Catholic Hospital at Apam for treatment.

According to an Apam District Fire Service Officer, ACFO Ankomah Nuamah, the driver of the sprinter Benz bus with registration number GW 7920-22 and another sprinter bus were racing on the road which resulted in the accident.

accident

He said during the race, the driver lost control causing the vehicle to somersault several times before hitting a tree on the roadside.

A passerby who had witnessed the incident reported the accident to the Apam Fire station at 2000hrs, following which a rescue team was dispatched to the scene and survivors were rescued from the carnage.

accident

The dead have since been handed to the Ghana Police Service to be deposited at a morgue. They include three females and four males.