It has emerged that since immediate past Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen resigned from government, his supporters are being hounded out.

He resigned to give him time to prepare for the upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, many of his supporters working in government have been given sack letters and others are being intimidated.

An aide, Nana Ohene Ntow made these assertions in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen prgoramme Wednesday.

He claimed that since Mr Kyerematen tendered in his resignation, his supporters have known no peace.

Even more serious, he stated are threats to terminate the contracts of businessmen known to be supporting Mr Kyerematen.

Mr Ntow, who is also a former General Secretary of the NPP, said such conduct only deepens the cracks in the NPP.

In his view a political party seeking to retain power in a crucial election in 2024 must overlook such pettiness.

He warned of dire consequences if NPP National Executives do not intervene.

